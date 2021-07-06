Premier Presents Grease Live at the Henderson Theater

LINCROFT, NJ - The Premier Theatre Company is excited to present Grease as its first indoor production of 2021. Performance dates are July 22 and 23 at 8pm and July 24 at 2pm and 7:30pm, at the Henderson Theater in Lincroft. Socially distanced seating is available as well as general admission seating. Tickets can be ordered through the Premier website, www.premiertheatre.com.

Grease is the much loved 50s tale with great rock and roll songs, greasers, cars, Pink Ladies and summer loving! It includes such great songs as "Summer Nights," "Greased Lightnin'," and “Hopelessly Devoted to You.” Among the world's most popular musicals, the original 1972 production won two Tony Awards as did two Broadway revivals. Grease is presented by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc., a Concord Theatricals Company. www.concordtheatricals.com. The Book, Music, and Lyrics are by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey.

The Saturday matinee on July 24 will be a special Breast Cancer Awareness performance in support of Lauren Mohr Sullivan who is the mother of a member of Premier. A portion of all ticket sales will be donated to Mary’s Place by the Sea, Ocean Grove. There will be special Breast Cancer Awareness gifts for sale at all performances as well as Bake Sale items at the concessions counter.

After the distressing past year The Premier Theatre Company is planning on bringing back the joy and wonder of live theatre with the following events. Fall will bring a Spooktacular concert by the great local band, Jimmy Shoez and the Magooz. Scrooge! the holiday favorite, will be back in December to make Christmas special again. 2022 will start off with a small musical then launch summer with the Monmouth County debut of Something Rotten! in June. This hilarious musical comedy is set in 1595 and follows two brothers, who struggle to find success in the theatrical world as they compete with the wild popularity of their contemporary, William Shakespeare. Premier will also program several virtual concerts between live productions.

Be sure to order your tickets for Grease soon! They are selling fast!

Please go to the Premier website for more information. www.premiertheatre.com