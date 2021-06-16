Long Branch Artist Shari Epstein Exhibits Her Work at the Atlantic Highlands Arts Council Windows

Opening Sunday June 20 from 1 - 3 p.m.

Running from June 13, 2021 - July 24, 2021

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - The Atlantic Highlands Arts Council is pleased to present new works by artist and photographer Shari Epstein. While the window exhibit is lighted and viewable any time, visitors are encouraged to stop in the gallery and meet the artist on Sunday, June 20 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Epstein’s multi-panel paintings, photography and framed collage paintings will be featured in the Atlantic Highlands Arts Council gallery windows at 54 First Avenue, Atlantic Highlands, from June 13 to July 24.

Trained as a painter, Epstein explores the interplay of past and present through color and composition in her multi-panel paintings, photography, and framed collage paintings. She describes her two and three panel paintings as standalone works that, grouped together, make a stronger statement that can be read like “pages in a book.”

A graduate of the University of Maryland, Epstein continued her education at the Maryland Art Institute, the Vermont Studio Center, and the New York Studio School. Her solo exhibits include

Patterns, in 2018 in Montclair, New Jersey where she exhibited collage paintings on paper and canvas; Seaing, a series of fabric seascapes exhibited at Johnson & Johnson Corporation in New Brunswick, New Jersey, including her 12-foot piece, Dancing in The Light.

Other shows include Sandy, The Once and Future Storm, a group show at Bergen County Community College; an international photography show at Spectrum during Art Basel Miami in 2015; and Site: Brooklyn Collage. Epstein has taught painting through the Monmouth County Park System since 2002.

The Atlantic Highlands Art Council Gallery and Gallery Art Shop are open Tuesdays through Fridays from 1 to 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The AHAC is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to strengthen community through the arts. This program is made possible in part by Monmouth Arts through funding from the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts.