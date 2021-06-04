Call for Entries into the Monmouth County Parks' Geometric Exhibit

Submission deadline: June 18, 2021

Artists accepted will be notified on June 25, 2021. Drop off date of work accepted into show is June 29, 8 a.m.–4 p.m. (or by appointment).

LINCROFT — Calling all artists! The Monmouth County Park System is seeking entries into its upcoming Geometric Exhibit. Held from July 9-August 28 at the Gallery in the Thompson Park Creative Arts Center, Lincroft, this exhibit will feature works that emphasize shape, line and angle. This show is open to artists working in any medium within this theme. Additional information and entry form are available on “The Gallery at Thompson Park” page at www.MonmouthCountyParks.com. Entry deadline is Friday, June 18.

To learn more information about the exhibit, the Thompson Park Creative Arts Center or the Park System, please visit www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or call 732-842-4000. For persons with hearing impairment, the Park System TTY/TDD number is 711. The Monmouth County Park System, created in 1960 by the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners, is Monmouth County’s Open Space, Parks, and Recreation agency.