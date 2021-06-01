Bill Rybeck's Explorations of Jersey City's Old Industrial Spaces

RED BANK, NJ - Bill Rybak will exhibit his work in the windows of the Art Alliance during the month of June. Rybak’s images come from a day spent exploring one of Jersey City’s brooding old industrial spaces and the play of the late afternoon light through its dust covered and filtered windows. After ten years working in Jersey City he moved his studio to the Hudson Valley town of Lloyd, NY, where he currently resides.

Rybak is a sculptor, painter, and graphic artist. He has taught at Parsons and The New School in NYC, is a former board member of the NY Theatrical Artists and Craftspeople, and a former co-operator of the G.A.S. Gallery in Poughkeepsie, NY.

In the Art Alliance gallery Rybak will jury work the themes Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man (or Woman) and Virtual Reality.

A Virtual Artist Reception will be held Saturday, June 5th at 6PM. The artist will talk about his work and there will be a guided tour of the exhibition in the gallery. These exhibitions are on view in person at the Art Alliance Gallery, June 8th through June 29th, Tuesday – Saturday, 12-4 PM. Free of charge. Patrons are expected to wear masks and a maximum of six patrons are invited into the gallery at one time. Art Alliance of Monmouth County, 33 Monmouth Street, Red Bank, NJ.

For more information, visit the website at www.artallianceofmonmouth.org, or visit or call the gallery during operating hours, (732) 842-9403.

