Iris at the Library

Manalapan – Rutgers Master Gardener Jane Zysk will present a program I “Irresistible Irises” in a virtual presentation offered by the Monmouth County Library.

The program will be presented June 3 at 3 p.m. and will be presented on Cisco Webex free of charge.

Registration for the internet accessed program is free, and registration is through the Library’s Upcoming Events column. The Upcoming Events program can be accessed at www.MonmouthCountyLib.org. Registrants will receive information via e-mail on how to access the discussion and the link will be e-mailed June 2 in late afternoon. All registration must be complete by noon June.2.

Zysk will demonstrate the best planting sites and techniques for iris, and include tips on maintaining this species of flowering plant.

Known for its showy flowers, the plant is named for the Greek goodness of the rainbow, Iris, and includes more than 250 species of blooms and colors.

For more information on this and all programs offered by the Monmouth County library, as well as the times of openings for each of the headquarters and branch libraries, visit the library site at MonmouthCountyLib.org.