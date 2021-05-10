Monmouth County Teen Wins Statewide Substance Use Prevention Music Competition

Ocean County Students Claim Second Place, Bergen County Student Earns Third

MILLBURN, NJ — A Monmouth County student shared her unique message on substance use prevention in Friday’s virtual Prevention Concert to win the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey’s (PDFNJ) Your Song! Your Voice! Shout Down Drugs New Jersey music competition, supported by 95.9 WRAT and the New Jersey Broadcasters Association.

Samantha Yannarelli, of Mater Dei Prep in Monmouth County won first place for her original song, “They Swore.” The concert played on the contest website, ShoutDownDrugs.com, and featured the musical performances of 14 finalists from seven different counties throughout the state, who created original songs promoting substance use prevention messages. WRAT Creative Director and PM Drive DJ Jimmy Steal announced the winners live on 95.9 FM WRAT at the conclusion of the concert.

Alessandra Regenye and Angelina Amato, of Toms River High School North in Ocean County, earned second place for their original song, “Holding Out.” Peter Sawyer, of Paramus High School in Bergen County, took home third place for his song, “Scars.”

The winners were chosen by a panel of independent judges, as well as online voting, which began in February and closed at midnight May 6. The contest website featured a profile of each musical act, and the public was able to vote for their favorite songs.

The first-place winner received a music contract worth $5,000. Second- and third-place winners earned $3,000 and $2,000 music contracts, respectively. The winning students will perform their original songs at statewide events over the next year, if permitted.

“These talented New Jersey high school students have shown their commitment to being peer leaders on the issue of substance use prevention,” said PDFNJ’s Executive Director Angelo Valente. “The participants have displayed not only creativity and musical talent, but also determination to make a difference in the lives of their peers by using their talent to spread important prevention messages.”

To listen to recording of the Prevention Concert Audio Show, please visit ShoutDownDrugs.com. Each of the winning musical acts will be featured on WRAT’s Jersey Rock show at 11:30 p.m. on May 11, 12 and 13. To listen, tune in to WRAT 95.9 FM or go to www.wrat.com.