Basie Center Announces Onsite, Outdoor 'Concerts on the Plaza'

Tickets for performances on the new William James and Catherine Basie Plaza go on sale 10am Friday

RED BANK, NJ - As the Count Basie Center awaits permission to operate its historic theater at a feasible capacity, the prolific promoters of the arts – with nearly 70 shows set for its ‘Concerts On The Green’ series at Suneagles Golf Club and dozens of shows at its second performance venue, The Vogel – have announced a new set of performances to take place at onsite at one of the center’s newly-renovated spaces.

‘Concerts On The Plaza’ will be a summer series of outdoor shows situated at the Center’s new William James and Catherine Basie Plaza, located on the east side of the venue at 99 Monmouth Street, Red Bank. Lit by the glow of the Basie Center’s glass-lined lobby wall, a canopy of sparkling string lighting and the open nighttime sky, the performances will give more patrons their first opportunity to see the renovated Basie Center.

“Since the onset of the pandemic, we’ve done everything we can to make sure that safe, live performances were available to the Basie Center community,” said Adam Philipson, President / CEO, Count Basie Center for the Arts.

’Concerts On The Plaza’ represents yet another pivot for us to safely showcase the performing arts while we wait for the day we’re finally allowed to open our historic theatre with a capacity that allows us to operate properly.”

The ‘Concerts On The Plaza’ series will feature table seating for two or four patrons, with all of safety and health protocols the Basie Center has had in place for its outdoor performances. Ticketing will be conducted via the touchless Ticketmaster app, wait service will deliver drinks and snacks, bar menus will be QR-coded, and patrons will be required to wear masks while entering or moving about the venue.

The initial set of ‘Concerts On The Plaza’ performances announced today include:

Friday June 11, 7PM Comedian Mike Vecchione

Saturday June 12, 7:30PM: Bobby Mahoney and the Seventh Son

Sunday June 13, 5:30 + 8PM: Ace Enders of The Early November

Friday June 18, 7PM Comedian Tammy Pescatelli

Saturday June 26, 7:30PM Latewaves

Saturday July 24, 7PM Shayne Smith

Tickets for all performances go on sale 10am this Friday, May 14 at theBASIE.org.

CONCERTS ON THE PLAZA HEALTH & SAFETY PROTOCOLS

• Tables will be positioned 6’ apart, with the front row of tables 12’ from the performers.

• Tickets will be sold in “Table For Two” and “Table For Four” configurations only. Patrons must remain seated at their purchased table.

• For nights with two shows, entry for the second show will begin once the previous audience is cleared and the plaza is cleaned / sanitized.

• High-touch surface areas will be cleaned and disinfected throughout every performance.

• Hand sanitizing stations will be located throughout the plaza.

• Ticketmaster is the only authorized ticket seller for this event. Tickets purchased from other outlets may not be honored.

• Tables cannot be split and resold. Patrons holding resold tickets will be denied entry and refunds will not be offered.

• Credit cards only – cash will not be accepted.

• Patrons must wear masks while entering the plaza or leaving their table to use the restroom. No gaiters / bandanas permitted.

• Restroom capacities will be limited and enforced.

• Temperatures will be taken at the door. Patrons with a body temperature of 100.4 or higher will not be permitted to enter. In addition, patrons are asked to self-screen for any of the CDC’s recognized COVID-19 symptoms and refrain from attending if necessary. A refund will be issued.

• Dancing / standing at tables will not be permitted.

• Blankets, pets, outside food or beverages are strictly prohibited.

• Smoking is prohibited, including but not limited to cigarettes, cigars, pipes, e-cigarettes or any other vaping devices.

• Basie Center security will enforce ground rules, which will follow current CDC and State of New Jersey guidelines for outdoor events and dining.

• In the event of inclement weather, an alternate date will be announced.

• These protocols have been reviewed and endorsed by Hackensack Meridian Health’s Keeping America Safe Assist Program, which shares best practices in safety, cleanliness, education and testing with organizations like the Basie Center.

The Count Basie Center Concerts On The Plaza series is sponsored by Hackensack Meridian Health.

For more information, visit theBASIE.org.

