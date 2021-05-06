Award-Winning Photographers on Exhibit at AH Arts Council

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - Danielle Austen and Gary Wiesner have been friends and award-winning photographers for many years. Their approach to each of these collections is similar as they explore the interplay of light, patterns, and tones and the abstract imagery created. Danielle’s exhibit, “Resonance,” is focused on water, while Gary’s “Urban Kaleidoscope” is on architecture.

Their work is currently on display in the Atlantic Highlands Arts Council windows and will run through May 29th, 2021. Stop by any time - the lights are always on. 54 First Avenue, Atlantic Highlands, NJ.

PHOTO: Cascade by Gary Wiesner