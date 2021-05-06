AAUW Northern Monmouth County Branch Used Book Sale

MIDDLETOWN - May specials at the AAUW Northern Monmouth County Branch Used Book Sale include 50% off mysteries, sports, biographies and travel, volunteers at the popular used book shop announced.

Books are regularly priced at $3.00 for hardcover and $2.00 for paperbacks. Children’s books are a bargain at 10 to 50 cents each! There is also a large inventory of DVD’s and Children’s books.

The sale is open every Saturday from 9-1 pm at the Old First Church, 69 Kings Highway. Regular Saturday hours are 9 am to 1 pm, through the last Saturday in June (excluding major holidays). Covid protocols remain in place.

For information regarding donations please refer to the Branch website aauw-nj-nmcb.org or by calling 732-275-2237.

Proceeds from the AAUW Used Book Sale provide university and college scholarships for women and girls and support local projects such as promoting STEM education for middle school girls.