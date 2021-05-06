AHHerald Search

AAUW Northern Monmouth County Branch Used Book Sale

Details
Old First Church

MIDDLETOWN -  May specials at the AAUW Northern Monmouth County Branch Used Book Sale include 50% off mysteries, sports, biographies and travel, volunteers at the popular used book shop announced.

Books are regularly priced at $3.00 for hardcover and $2.00 for paperbacks.  Children’s books are a bargain at 10 to 50 cents each!   There is also a large inventory of DVD’s and Children’s books. 

The sale is open every Saturday from 9-1 pm at the Old First Church, 69 Kings Highway.  Regular Saturday hours are 9 am to 1 pm, through the last Saturday in June (excluding major holidays).  Covid protocols remain  in place.

For information regarding donations please refer to the Branch website aauw-nj-nmcb.org or by calling 732-275-2237.

Proceeds from the AAUW Used Book Sale provide university and college scholarships for women and girls and support local projects such as promoting STEM education for middle school girls.

We rely on advertising to support our operations.  When you click on an affiliate link we may earn a commission.