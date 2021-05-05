Music Show at the Jersey Shore by Celebrity NYC DJs and Recording Artists to Benefit Fulfill Food Bank

"The Beat Drops" to Stream Music Video from Pier Village in Long Branch to Help Feed Hungry Families During Pandemic

Long Branch, NJ - On May 6, at 8:00 p.m. ET, "The Beat Drops", celebrity profile DJs and recording artists, will stream a one-hour premiere music video set recorded from the rooftop of The Wave Resort, located at Pier Village in Long Branch, to benefit Fulfill Food Bank. Funds raised will help feed those facing food insecurity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Viewers can stream the event and donate to Fulfill directly on www.beatdrops.club.

“The pandemic has impacted everyone one way or another, including basically shutting down the music and entertainment industry,” says Stephen D’Amico of The Beat Drops. “Without the ability to travel the world and perform live in front of large crowds, we got creative on how we could still bring music to our audiences.”

Adam Saber of The Beat Drops says, “We wanted to do something unique to help those also impacted by COVID-19. I was born and raised in New Jersey, so teaming up with Fulfill to help them with their efforts to put food on the tables of those from my home state is the least we can do to give back in this time of need.”

With food pantries and soup kitchens shut down, many New Jerseyans are struggling to feed their families. Pre-pandemic, Fulfill was feeding 136,000 people, including 50,000 children. Today, Fulfill is feeding 215,000 people, including 70,000 children. Fulfill has served 3.4 million more meals since the coronavirus crisis affected the Jersey Shore.

“I applaud the extraordinary efforts by the team at 'The Beat Drops' to help Fulfill feed our hungry neighbors. We are so grateful to them for sharing their talents and expertise to put on an exciting music show to help us raise funds and awareness about food insecurity. It truly comes at a time of dire need at the Jersey Shore,” said Lauren Holman, Fulfill Board Chair.

Continuing the theme of giving back locally, The Beat Drops has teamed up with several Monmouth and Ocean County-based businesses that have all donated their time and services to make this event possible. The event will stream from the rooftop of The Wave Resort in Long Branch, offering a pristine view of the Jersey Shore. Photography and video services will be provided by well-renowned celebrity photographer Manny Carabel, contributing photographer of Getty Images and owner of MTC Photography of Red Bank and ESPO Productions of Aberdeen, with lighting and sound production provided by Adam Saber Event Entertainment of Aberdeen. Other event sponsors include Circle BMW (Eatontown), Bella’s Pizza (Long Branch), Total Sound Entertainment (Aberdeen), Piazza di Roma (Aberdeen), Limoncello (Aberdeen), Panther Press (Matawan), Boscia & Boscia PC (Matawan), and RCF (Edison)

Donations to Fulfill can be made now and throughout the May 6th video stream event at www.beatdrops.club. All proceeds will directly help Fulfill continue to serve those in need in Monmouth and Ocean Counties.