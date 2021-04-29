James Kent Explores Collage Elements in His Lyrical Abstract Expressionist Works

James Kent will exhibit his work in the windows of the Art Alliance during the month of May. These pieces are “non-representational,” meaning they are not meant to portray anything in the world we see around us but require careful study on the part of the viewer. A long look will reward the viewer with details, textures, and perhaps the evocation of an object, landscape, or urban existence.

Kent has been expanding his artistic language and reveling in the possibilities of paint in more than two decades of painting in the lyrical abstract expressionist style. He has recently begun to explore using collage elements – everything from magazine and newspaper clippings to various found objects – to enrich the painted surface.

Kent balances his time painting in his New Jersey studios in Oceanport and Mount Holly, teaching abstract painting at the Guild of Creative Art in Shrewsbury and managing his art gallery, Abstract Expressions, in Mount Holly, New Jersey.

In the Art Alliance gallery Kent will jury work by members on the theme All Creatures Great and Small. Also in the gallery are displayed works by art students in Red Bank Regional High School Visual and Performing Arts Academy. These students have created beautiful work in very difficult and unique circumstances this past academic year.

A Virtual Artist Reception will be held Saturday, Mayst at 6PM. The artist will talk about his work and there will be a guided tour of the exhibition in the gallery. These exhibitions are on view in person at the Art Alliance Gallery, May 4th through June 1st, Tuesday – Saturday, 12-4 PM. Free of charge. Patrons are expected to wear masks and a maximum of six patrons are invited into the gallery at one time. Art Alliance of Monmouth County, 33 Monmouth Street, Red Bank, NJ.

For more information, visit the website at www.artallianceofmonmouth.org, or visit or call the gallery during operating hours, (732) 842-9403.

Founded in 1978, the Art Alliance of Monmouth County is dedicated to promoting the advancement of the visual arts and providing exhibition, studio, and classroom space to local artists. New members are always welcome.

Membership in the Art Alliance is open to visual artists at any skill level and to art lovers. Membership fee is $50 per year, $25 for students with id. Benefits of membership include reduced entry fee for all exhibits ($5 per piece for up to 3 pieces for members; $10 per piece for non-members); affordable studio space; diverse classes and workshops; networking opportunities; the possibility of mounting an independent exhibit during the summer. In addition, the Art Alliance maintains a website, a bi-monthly newsletter, and a Facebook page.

Programming at the Art Alliance is made possible in part by Monmouth Arts through funding from the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders, and the New Jersey State Council on the arts.