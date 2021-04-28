Enjoy May in a Monmouth County Park

LINCROFT — Spring is in bloom and there’s no better place to enjoy it than in a county park. During May, the Monmouth County Park System offers fun, family-friendly activities for residents to enjoy. Here’s what is planned:

Spring Plant Swap

Saturday, May 1

Plant drop-off from 8:30-10 a.m.

Plant selection from 10-11:30 a.m.

Tatum Park, Middletown – Use Red Hill Road entrance.

Bring perennials in one-quart, one-gallon or two-gallon containers and take home the same size and number of plants. No exotic invasive species will be accepted. Herb and vegetable seedlings may also be exchanged. FREE!

Yarn Bee

Saturday, May 1 from 12-2:30 p.m.

Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel

Knit or crochet at your own pace, and farm staff will be on hand to assist those needing a little extra help. Bring your own supplies. Open to ages 10 and up; under 18 with adult. The cost is $5 per person; cash or check only.

Boat Tours of the Manasquan Reservoir

Saturdays & Sundays, May 1 & 2, 8 & 9, 15 & 16, 22 & 23, and 29 & 30 at 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m. & 5 p.m.

Monday, May 31 at 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m. & 5 p.m.

Manasquan Reservoir, Howell

These 45-minute tours are narrated by Park System Naturalists and include opportunities to view local wildlife. The cost is $6 per adult and $4 per child, age 12 and under. Please call to confirm schedule as tours are both weather and water level dependent. All tours leave from the Visitor Center. Life-jackets required. Tickets can be purchased on day of tour only. A limited number of seats will be available due to social distancing measures. Face coverings will be required when boarding and exiting the boat, and when social distancing cannot be maintained.

Casual Birder

Tuesday, May 4 at 9 a.m.

Manasquan Reservoir, Howell - Meet in the Environmental Center parking lot.

Tuesday, May 18 at 9 a.m.

Manasquan Reservoir, Howell - Meet in the Visitor Center parking lot.

Tuesday, May 25 at 9 a.m.

Thompson Park, Lincroft - Meet in the Marlu Lake parking area.

Join a Park System Naturalist for a laid-back morning bird walk. We’ll meander through the park for about an hour and a half to see what birds we can find. No need to be an expert at identifying birds to enjoy. A limited number of binoculars will be available to borrow if needed. FREE!

Plant a Sunflower

Saturday, May 8 from 12-2:30 p.m.

Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel

Help the farm staff plant this year’s sunflower field! Visit throughout the summer and watch as the Mammoth Russian sunflowers grow to over 10 feet tall! Participants are invited to return in the fall and harvest their very own sunflower. FREE!

Embroidery Demonstration

Saturday, May 8 from 1-3 p.m.

Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel

View the lost art of applying decorative designs with a needle and thread during this demonstration. FREE!

Vintage Base Ball

Saturday, May 8 from 1-3 p.m.

Holmdel Park, Holmdel

See one of America’s favorite pastimes played using rules from the 19th century. FREE!

Splendid Spring Stroll

Monday, May 10 from 10-11:30 a.m.

Manasquan Reservoir Environmental Center, Howell - Meet in the parking lot.

Monday, May 24 from 10-11:30 a.m.

Thompson Park, Lincroft - Meet in the Old Orchard parking lot.

Soak up the season as you join a Park System Naturalist on a peaceful trail walk. Sturdy footwear is recommended as trails used may have inclines or tree roots to step over. FREE!

Open Shoot Archery

Tuesday, May 11 from 7-9 p.m.

Saturday, May 22 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Thompson Park Activity Barn, Lincroft

All equipment is provided for this open shoot. No outside equipment permitted. This is not an instructional clinic and NOT designed for beginners. If you are new to archery, register for one of our instructional classes prior to attending. Open to ages 10 and up; under 18 with adult. The cost is $10 per person; cash or check only.

Accordion Melodies of the 1890s

Saturday, May 15 from 1-3 p.m.

Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel

Hear melodies of the 1890s played on the accordion during your visit. FREE!

Walnford Day

Sunday, May 16 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Historic Walnford, Upper Freehold

This annual celebration includes demonstrations, activities and more. FREE!

Climb Time

Sunday, May 16 from 12-3 p.m.

Tuesday, May 18 from 3-6 p.m.

Freneau Woods Park, Aberdeen

Try the Park System's 25’ portable climbing wall. You must be 42” or taller to climb. Open to ages 8 and up; under 18 with adult. FREE!

Please note: Face coverings are required while climbing. Climbing harnesses are used only once and we have a limited number available.

19th Century Woodworking Demonstration

Saturday, May 22 from 12-3 p.m.

Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel

See how the carpenter uses 19th century woodworking and carving tools during this demonstration. FREE!

Drop-In Zip-Line

Sunday, May 23 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Big Brook Park, Marlboro

Experience the thrill of zip-lining! All equipment is provided. Participants must wear closed-toe, closed-heel shoes, and face coverings. Open to ages 8 and up; under 18 with adult. Limited number of equipment; first-come basis. Registration ends at 1 p.m. The cost is $15 per person; cash or check only. Fee includes two rides down the zip-line.

Thompson Park Canoe Rentals

Saturday & Sunday, May 29 & 30 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Thompson Park, Lincroft

Canoes will be available for rent on Marlu Lake. All equipment provided; limited number of canoes available. Open to ages 3 and up; under 18 with adult. All rentals must be returned by 3 p.m. Fee is $15 per boat for 1-3 people for two hours. Cash or check only.

Historic Battery Lewis Tours

Saturday, May 29 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Sunday, May 30 from 1-3 p.m.

Hartshorne Woods Park, Highlands – Rocky Point section

Tour the newly restored Historic Battery Lewis and learn about the history of this important former coastal defense site. Face masks required. FREE!

Decoration Day Celebration

Monday, May 31 from 12-3 p.m.

Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel

Enjoy the good company of family and friends as the farm staff honors this early American holiday. FREE!

To learn more about these Park System activities, please visit www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or call the Park System at 732-842-4000. For persons with hearing impairment, the Park System TTY/TDD number is 711. The Monmouth County Park System, created in 1960 by the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners, is Monmouth County’s Open Space, Parks, and Recreation agency.