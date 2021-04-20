Middletown Art Center Announce Open Call for Entries to "The MAC One-Acts" Play-Reading Festival

New Jersey playwrights are invited to submit original, one-act plays for submission by Monday, May 10th, 2021

Middletown, NJ – The Middletown Arts Center calls for submissions to The MAC One-Acts, a play-reading festival featuring original, one-act works by New Jersey playwrights. The deadline for entries is Monday, May 10th.

Following an incredibly successful, virtual rendition of the festival last spring, the MAC will present this year’s edition outside, under the arts center’s patio canopy, on Wednesday, June 9th at 7 pm. The intimate, live reading will feature three selected plays read by local actors in front of a socially distanced audience.

Submissions from playwrights ages 13 and older will be accepted and must be original, unpublished scripts adhering to standard professional play format with run-times of no longer than 30 minutes. At this time, the festival is only open to New Jersey residents. The submission guidelines and form can be found at www.middletownarts.org/mac-one-acts. The deadline for entries is Monday, May 10th at 11:59 pm and the selection of finalists will be announced on Friday, May 14th. For questions or more information, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call 732-706-4100.

Now is the time to dust off that abandoned script or bring to life a new idea that’s been percolating. With the desire for in-person theatre events only growing since the onset of the pandemic, the MAC is anticipating large audience turnout and engagement for the festival. Seating will be arranged in small tables of two to four, as well as individual chairs, all socially distanced. Reservations will be available on the MAC website beginning Friday, May 14th and are suggested donation.

The Middletown Arts Center is located at 36 Church Street in Middletown, NJ (next to the Middletown train station). For more information, please call 732.706.4100 or visit www.middletownarts.org.

About the Middletown Arts Center

The Middletown Arts Center (MAC) is an award-winning, state-of-the-art facility in Middletown, New Jersey that offers performances, exhibits, classes, demonstrations and camps centering on the arts. Its convenient location across from the Middletown train station on Church Street enables easy access and its expanded MAC Annex is minutes away at the Middletown Reformed Church's Education Building. The MAC is operated by a non-profit 501c3, the Middletown Township Cultural and Arts Council which is dedicated to bringing quality arts programming and events to Middletown and surrounding communities. Visit middletownarts.org for more information and to join our mailing list for updates on classes, camps and activities at the Middletown Arts Center.