Local Artists Sponsoring “Artists Open Hearts for Lunch Break” fundraiser April 30th-May 9th, 2021

RED BANK, NJ — In a compassionate effort to promote goodwill among the arts community and help feed hundreds of community members in need, more than 30 artists are sponsoring the second annual online mixed-media art auction, "Artists Open Hearts for Lunch Break,” April 30th through May 9th, 2021.

These artists, among them legendary rock music and celebrity photographer Mark Weiss; Luba Caruso, known for her seascapes, who is creating a special painting for the auction; award-winning documentary photographer Alison Wright, whose iconic images have been published in National Geographic; and Judi Tavill, known for her exquisite stoneware, have generously donated paintings, prints, photographs, ceramics and sculpture for this one-of-a-kind auction to benefit Lunch Break, the food security and social service organization in Red Bank, NJ.

PHOTO: “Twilight Run,” David Banegas

“There’s something for everyone. Each piece is remarkable and a wonderful investment,” says local artist and event organizer Kevin Leahy. “We even have a lovely work of art by Penelope Klausz, a second-grade Ranney School student.”

Lunch Break Board member and event organizer Maura Creekmore adds: “Last year’s auction was so successful and generated much excitement among bidders. We expect this year to be even more thrilling. The photography and artwork selections are incredible.”

PHOTO: “Gateway,” Kevin Leahy

She adds: “Our terrific committee, including Lunch Break Development Manager Jill Govel-Gwydir and Board member Tina Pflaster, have worked hard to recruit exciting artists, so there’s a varied and interesting auction lineup for bidding. This year, we also have a young, emerging artist category.”

PHOTO: “Umbrellas,” Maggie Mazza

To view the beautiful pieces and register to bid go to https://one.bidpal.net/artauction21 beginning Monday, April 26th.

For further information, visit Lunch Break's website www.lunchbreak.org.

PHOTO: “Splash of Color,” Suzanne Vreeland

“We are so grateful to the arts community for supporting Lunch Break and for their compassion for their neighbors in need,” says Lunch Break Executive Director Gwendolyn O. Love. “Each piece was donated with love.”

Lunch Break provides food, clothing, social services, fellowship and life skills to those struggling with financial insecurity as a path to well-being and self-sufficiency.

PHOTO: “It’s Bella,” Patricia Burke

PHOTO: By Judi Tavill