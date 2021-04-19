Red Bank Public Library Newsletter for the week of April 19th, 2021

News
We have gone fine free! The Red Bank Public Library suspended late fines at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we have decided to make that suspension permanent. You can read our full reasoning for doing so here.
Events
Reminder: Most events are remote due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tuesday, April 20th
- Online Story Time will be posting to our Facebook and YouTube pages Tuesday at 10:30 AM!
- Tuesday at 7 PM is Sustainable Red Bank. We'll be discussing the film "The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind" available on Netflix (respond to this email if you don't have access!) and also Community Climate Resilience more broadly. Sign up for this event here!
Wednesday, April 21st
- Wednesday at 6:30 PM is StART. This program will be posting to our Facebook and YouTube pages.
- Wednesday at 7 PM is the Virtual Book Club. This month's book is A Long Petal of the Sea by Isabel Allende. You can sign up here. If it's too late for you to read this book, May's book will be Erotic Stories for Punjabi Widows by Balli Kaur Jaswal. We have copies available at our circulation desk, call and we'll set one aside for you through curbside pick-up services!
Thursday, April 22nd
- Thursday is RAD (Reading + Activity + Discovery) Lab Story Time! This program will be posting to our Facebook and YouTube pages Thursdays at 1:30 PM!
Friday, April 23rd
- Friday at 11 AM is Eryka's Dance Fitness class. Learn how to register here.
|Hours
|Red Bank Public Library
84 W. Front Street
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 842-0690
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
redbanklibrary.org