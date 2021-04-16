Park System Hosts Plant Swap on May 1st

MIDDLETOWN — The Monmouth County Park System will host its Great Spring Perennial Plant Swap on Saturday, May 1 at Tatum Park, 151 Red Hill Road, Middletown. Gardeners are invited to bring established plants (up to 15) in one-quart, one-gallon or two-gallon containers and take home the same size and number of plants. Please label all plants. Herb and vegetable seedlings are allowed for an equivalent exchange. Invasive plants are not accepted. Check the FoHVOS website for a list of plants that will not be accepted.

The exchange is first-come, first served. Plant drop off is from 8:30-10 a.m. and selection from 10-11:30 a.m. Face masks are required inside buildings and when social distancing cannot be maintained. For more information on the Great Spring Perennial Plant Swap, please call 732-671-6050.

For more information on the Monmouth County Park System, please visit www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or call 732-842-4000. For persons with hearing impairment, the TTY/TDD number is 711. The Monmouth County Park System, created in 1960 by the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners, is Monmouth County’s Open Space, Parks and Recreation agency.