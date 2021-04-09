AHHerald Search

American Association of University Women Hold Used Book Sale

Details
Used Book Sale on Saturdays. Photo credit: Marion Giles.

MIDDLETOWN - The AAUW Northern Monmouth County Branch Used Book Sale is thriving this year, with shelves bursting with more than  5,000 good quality used books.   The active Branch has a large inventory of DVD’s and children’s books at present and each week more items are added to the sale.

April specials include 50% off gardening, pets, humor and poetry.  Books are priced at $3.00 for hardcover and $2.00 for paperbacks.  Children’s books are a bargain at 10 to 50 cents each!

The sale is open every Saturday from 9-1 pm at the Old First Church, 69 Kings Highway.  Regular Saturday hours are 9 am to 1 pm, through the last Saturday in June (excluding major holidays).  Covid protocols are in place.

For information regarding donations please refer to the Branch website aauw-nj-nmcb.org or by calling 732-275-2237.

Proceeds from the AAUW Used Book Sale provide university and college scholarships for women and girls and support local projects such as promoting STEM education for middle school girls.

