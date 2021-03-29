Count Basie Center Announces "Concerts on the Green" Summer Entertainment Series at Suneagle Golf Club in Eatontown

Concerts to provide outdoor ‘dinner and a show’ experience at historic Jersey Shore landmark

Tickets on sale Friday for initial wave of performances

RED BANK and EATONTOWN, NJ – The Count Basie Center for the Arts has announced Concerts On The Green, an outdoor, socially-distanced concert series kicking off in mid-May at the historic Suneagles Golf Club in Eatontown.

All Concerts On The Green tickets include a pre-show dinner reservation. Full COVID-19 safety protocols, similar to practices employed by the Basie Center at its Red Bank venues and previous outdoor events, will be in effect. Full details below.

A list of artists announced today, including Brian Fallon, Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes, Citizen Cope, Max Weinberg, Bobby Bandiera, Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers and Judy Collins is included below. Additional artists will be announced throughout the summer.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 2 at 10am exclusively through Ticketmaster.com, with Count Basie Center members receiving first access to tickets. Information on Basie Center membership can be found at www.thebasie.org/membership.

Only touchless, mobile tickets administered through the Ticketmaster app (iOS | Android) will be valid for Concerts On The Green performances.

“From the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Basie Center has been determined to keep alive its mission to inspire, educate and entertain,” said Adam Philipson, President and CEO, Count Basie Center for the Arts. “We’ve put that determination into action, selling more than 30,000 tickets outdoors last summer, and creating a set of health protocols and practices we’ve used for nearly 150 ticketed events since. We are looking forward to once again providing safe, socially-distanced ‘dinner and a show’ experiences at our Concerts on the Green series.”

“We’re grateful to our partners at Suneagles Golf Club, who share with us the commitment that the arts are a vital ingredient in our collective return to normalcy.”

ANNOUNCED TODAY AND ON SALE FRIDAY, APRIL 2 10AM

Friday, May 14 / Saturday May 15 Bobby Bandiera – Runnin’ Down A Dream: A Tribute to Tom Petty

Friday, May 21 / Saturday May 22 Citizen Cope

Saturday May 29 / Sunday May 30 Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes (Memorial Day weekend!)

Thursday, June 3 / Friday, June 4 Brian Fallon

Saturday, June 5 Almost Queen

Thursday, June 10 Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers

Saturday, June 12 Get The Led Out

Wednesday, June 16 Judy Collins

Thursday, June 17 CSNSongs: Celebrating the Music of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young

Friday, July 2 Brian Kirk & The Jirks: That 70’s Show

Friday, July 16 / Saturday July 17 Max Weinberg’s Jukebox

Friday, July 23 / Saturday July 24 Jorma Kaukonen (Hot Tuna)

Sunday, July 25 Marc Cohn

Friday, July 30 Dar Williams

Saturday, July 31 Comedian Steve Treviño

Sunday, August 1 Destination Motown, starring the Soul Cruisers

Saturday, August 14 Comedian Chris Distefano

Thursday, August 26 The Weight Band

The following measures will be in place for the Concerts On The Green concert series:

Tables will be positioned 6’ apart, with the front row of tables 12’ from the performers.

Tickets will be sold in “Table For Two,” “Table For Four” and “Table For Six” configurations only. Patrons must remain seated at their purchased table.

Tickets include a dining reservation, with service and seating beginning two hours prior to showtime. Dinner and drinks are sold separately.

For nights with two shows, entry for the second show will begin once the previous audience is cleared and the venue is cleaned / sanitized.

High-touch surface areas will be cleaned and disinfected throughout every performance.

Hand sanitizing stations will be located throughout the Concerts On The Green performance area.

Ticketmaster is the only authorized ticket seller for this event. Tickets purchased from other outlets may not be honored.

Tables cannot be split and resold. Patrons holding resold tickets will be denied entry and refunds will not be offered.

$20 minimum food / beverage spend required. Visit www.theBASIE.org/green for menus.

Credit cards only – cash will not be accepted.

Patrons must wear masks while entering the venue, leaving their table to use the restroom or not actively eating / drinking.

Restroom capacities will be limited and enforced.

Temperatures will be taken at the door. Patrons with a body temperature of 100.4 or higher will not be permitted to enter. In addition, patrons are asked to self-screen for any of the CDC’s recognized COVID-19 symptoms and refrain from attending if necessary. A refund will be issued.

Dancing / standing at tables will not be permitted.

Lawn chairs, blankets, pets, outside food or beverages are strictly prohibited.

Smoking is prohibited, including but not limited to cigarettes, cigars, pipes, e-cigarettes or any other vaping devices.

Venue security will enforce ground rules, which will follow current CDC and State of New Jersey guidelines for outdoor events and dining.

All performances are rain or shine events.

Free, onsite parking is available.

These protocols have been reviewed and endorsed by Hackensack Meridian Health’s Keeping America Safe Assist Program, which shares best practices in safety, cleanliness, education and testing with organizations like the Basie Center.

Concerts On The Green, Suneagles Golf Club and the Count Basie Center for the Arts are dedicated to making your visit safe during these unprecedented times. In doing so, we are operating in accordance with all local and state executive orders, and will recognize changes in mandates as they are warranted. Buying a ticket or being a guest at a Concerts On The Green show is an agreement to comply with all current social distancing and mask guidelines set forth by local and state governments. We appreciate the opportunity to serve you.

The Concerts On The Green series is presented by OceanFirst Bank, along with the Grunin Foundation, World Subaru, Main Attractions, Law Offices of Paone, Zaleski & Murphy, Friedman LLP, Martelli Builders, Hackensack Meridian Health’s Keep America Safe Assist Program and Basie Center Cinemas. For more information, visit www.thebasie.org/green.

Produced by The Basie Presents.

For more information about the Count Basie Center for the Arts, contact

Jonathan Vena at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.