The Stone Pony and Vin Gopal’s Civic Association Announce Asbury Band Aid

ASBURY PARK, NJ - Asbury Park’s The Stone Pony and Senator Vin Gopal’s Civic Association have teamed up to support the Jersey Shore music and art industry with a virtual benefit concert, Asbury Band Aid on April 20th, 2021 at 7:00 pm. Artists, musicians, and the industry leaders that support them will be able to apply to receive a grant through the proceeds from Asbury Band Aid. Sponsors of Asbury Band Aid include Tito’s, JCP&L, Pepsi, Truly, Grunin Foundation, Horizon, NJ Resources, Monmouth Park, and CLB Partners.

Artists and guests featured in the program will include:

Governor Phil Murphy, Senator Vin Gopal, Harlan Coben, Anthony Krizan, The B Street Band, Beach Rats, Billy Walton Band, Bob Polding Band, Bobby Mahoney & The Seventh Son, Brian Kirk, Chris Buono, Colossal Street Jam, Danny Clinch, Dentist, Des and the Swagmatics, Eddie Testa, Emily Grove, Jarod Clemons, Jess Alaimo, Joe Boris, Jill Hennessy, Melissa Keeling, The Nerds, Pat Rody, Rachel Dobken, The Smokin’ Jackets, Splintered Sunlight, Shady Street Show Band, Tangiers Blues Band, Waiting on Mongo, The Weeklings, and William’s Honor.

“Asbury Park is home to an incredible art community economically impacted by the mandated shutdown. As the artists work to overcome the economic hardships caused by the COVID-19 global pandemic, we want to provide short-term relief to help meet their financial challenges.” noted Senator Vin Gopal, Chair, Vin Gopal Civic Association. “I look forward to watching my favorite bands play once again at the Stone Pony Summer Stage when it is safe”.

“This has been a project months in the making. Everyone who participated did it with the hope of helping someone else.” said Caroline O’Toole, General Manager, The Stone Pony. “That is a true power of music and the spirit of the Jersey Shore”

Donations will be accepted through the website AsburyBandAid.com. Merchandise available through The Stone Pony will include signed guitars, private concert, tshirts, posters, and more. All proceeds of sales will benefit the artist grants.

Asbury Band Aid will stream live on AsburyBandAid.com, Facebook, Vimeo, and YouTube. Visit AsburyBandAid.com for more details.