Yoga and Relaxation Online with Monmouth County Library

MANALAPAN - The Monmouth County Library offers virtual Yoga programs twice a day on weekdays and de-stress and relax sessions every weekday evening at 5 p.m.

All programs are available on the library’s website throughout the month of March, with the daytime programs my Maser Yogi Steven Russell offers at 11 a.m.. and again at 2 p.m.

Internet access is required to attend. Visit www.MonmouthCountyLib.org’s Upcoming Events list for information on how to access the sessions and how to receive the link the days of the events.

Interested persons are also invited to subscribe to the Library’s YouTube Channel for notifications of new programs.

For information on these and all other programs offered by the Monmouth County Library, visit MonmouthCountyLib.org. or connect a @MonCoLibrary .