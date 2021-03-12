Canterbury Art Show - A Tapestry of the Arts

Rumson, NJ –Save-the-Date for the annual premier art show event coming again this fall at George’s-by-the-River, Rumson. The Canterbury Art Show is a three-day art show which runs over Labor Day weekend, September 4 – 6, Saturday – Monday. The Canterbury Art Show will have an exhibition and sale of juried artwork, non-juried original artwork, unframed matted artwork, large artwork, and an area set aside for teen artwork in oils, acrylics, pastels, charcoal, watercolor, mixed-media, and photography. This will be the second year for the popular dimensional art segment in wood, ceramic, glass, stone, pottery, metal and mixed media. All artwork is priced to sell. There will be something for everyone’s style, budget, wall or desk-top.

Proceeds from the show will directly benefit the operating costs of St. George's and its many outreach programs.

Watch for more exciting information to follow.

All events, including the reception, are open to everyone. For tickets and information visit the website at www.canterburyartshow.com