Atlantic Highlands Arts Council presents: “The ChaShaMa Matawan 11”

March 12 - April 17, 2021

Main Gallery, Atlantic Highlands Arts Council

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - The Atlantic Highlands Arts Council is pleased to announce the next exhibition in the main gallery, “The ChaShaMa Matawan 11.” This exhibition is a partnership between the Atlantic Highlands Arts Council and ChaShaMa Matawan, two nonprofit arts organizations supporting each other in times of need and building community through the arts.

Manda Gorsegner, Vice President of the Atlantic Highlands Arts Council noted, “The ChaShaMa Matawan artists recently suffered flooding to their studio spaces, and the board members of the Atlantic Highlands Arts Council wanted to reach out to offer support and space for these artists to continue showing their work to the public during this time of crisis. The arts community in New Jersey is strong, and we’re very supportive of each other.”

Donna Kessinger, Curator and Studio Manager of ChaShama’s only NJ arts location stated: On the second week of the first month in 2021, ChaShaMa Studios and Gallery at 60 Main Street in Matawan, NJ suffered a devastating flood that resulted in the loss of artwork and material property. The good news is that we are in the process of rebuilding our studios and the gallery exhibition program. We will reopen by the end of March 2021. This show represents the spirit of perseverance and renewal in the face of forces that are beyond our control. Art has the power to help us deal with crisis head-on and the work represented in this show reflects the ongoing CHA Matawan cohort and their recent work.

"The ChaShaMa Matawan 11" includes: Rachel Bottcher, Jennifer Elliott, Erin Keane, Donna Kessinger, Monica Loncola, Douglas Henry Loom, Audrey Meehan, Christy O'Connor, Carlyn Perlow , Tessa Perlow, and Mechelle Shoneman.

The exhibition will run from March 12 through April 17, 2021. The gallery is open from Tuesday through Sunday. Sign-in is required. Masks must be worn in the gallery and social distancing is required. For hours, please visit: https://aharts.org/contact

The Arts Council will be hosting a Virtual Opening Reception on Thursday, March 18th at 7:00pm. For registration, please visit: www.aharts.org/exhibits

The mission of the Atlantic Highlands Arts Council is to strengthen community through the arts. We are a 100% volunteer 501(c)3 non-profit organization that believes in the power of the arts to transform and enrich communities. Our primary function is to develop and execute events and arts related activities for the benefit of our community.

ChaShaMa Matawan at 60 Main Street is part of the ChaShaMa Space to Create and to Present Program. Chashama was founded in 1995 and has worked since then to secure studio and presentation space for struggling artists in New York and New Jersey by partnering with Property Owners that provide unused space to Chashama. Chashama currently has studios throughout New York City, upstate New York, and Matawan, New Jersey.

Atlantic Highlands Arts Council, 54 First Ave, Atlantic Highlands, NJ 07716 (732) 291-1260