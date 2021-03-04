Guild of Creative Art Accepting Applications for 2021-2022 Scholarship Program

2021-2022 Scholarship Program

SHREWSBURY, NJ - The Guild of Creative Art and the James T. Gary Foundation will award a $1000 scholarship to a graduating Monmouth County high school senior who plans to major in the visual arts in an accredited college or art school in the Fall 2021. Full time attendance is required.

Media may be painting, sculpture or photography. The application deadline is April 15, 2021.

For the application and fact sheet, and further information contact:

Guild of Creative Art

620 Broad Street, Shrewsbury, NJ 07702.

732-741-1441

www.guildofcreativeart.org