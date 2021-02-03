Big Brothers Big Sisters Hosting Virtual Wine and Music Experience

Soulful Sip event in honor of Joseph Michael Fahey and benefiting BBBSCNNJ’s one-to-one mentoring programs

ASBURY PARK, NJ — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Coastal & Northern New Jersey (BBBSCNNJ) is hosting Soulful Sip, a virtual wine and music experience, on Friday, February 26 from 7:30-9PM. The unique fundraiser, being held in lieu of the agency’s annual The Game Changer event, is in honor of Joseph Michael Fahey and benefiting BBBSCNNJ’s one-to-one mentoring programs for local youth.

“I am overwhelmed with gratitude for another opportunity to partner with BBBSCNNJ in honor of my father,” said Bob Fahey of Fahey Restaurant Group. “Soulful Sip will ensure that the agency’s life-changing programs continue to thrive in 2021 and beyond.”

Soulful Sip features wine from Villa Milagro Vineyards, cheese from Flint Hill Farm, live music by Acute Inflections, a silent auction, and networking opportunities for all attendees. VIP Event Access is $125 and sponsorship levels range from $300 - $5,000. Visit www.mentornj.org/soulfulsip to participate.

“We are excited to host this wonderful evening of wine and entertainment while supporting the programs that make such a positive difference in the lives of children in our community, especially at this crucial time,” said William Salcedo, BBBSCNNJ Executive Director.

BBBSCNNJ’s mission is more critical than ever as the agency continues to serve 1,350 children with one-to-one mentoring throughout 10 counties in New Jersey. From emotional support to the joy of having a trusted friend in their corner, Bigs provide the stability that Littles need to achieve their full potential.

To learn more about BBBSCNNJ, apply to become a Big, or make a donation, visit mentornj.org and follow the agency on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.