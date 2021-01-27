Monmouth County Park System Fills February with Fun

LINCROFT, NJ – February may be the shortest month of the year, but the Monmouth County Park System packs it with fun activities for residents to enjoy. The schedule is as follows:

Stargazing and Nighttime Walk

Saturday, February 6 from 7-8 p.m.

Freneau Woods Park, Aberdeen

Explore the night sky and the natural world during this evening walk. Discover some of the wildlife that call the park home during the winter, and find out what our animal friends might do to survive the coldest season of the year. FREE!

Winter Nature Walk in the Woods

Sunday, February 7 from 1-2 p.m.

Freneau Woods Park, Aberdeen

Join us on a winter nature walk through the woods. Wear boots and suitable clothing for walking outside. FREE!

The Casual Birder

Tuesday, February 9 at 9 a.m.

Dorbrook Recreation Area, Colts Neck -Meet in the soccer field parking area.

Tuesday, February 23 at 9 a.m.

Crosswicks Creek Park - Meet in the Province Line Road parking area in Allentown.

Join a Park System Naturalist for a laid-back morning bird walk and meander through the park for about an hour and a half to see what birds we can find. No need to be an expert at identifying birds to enjoy. A limited number of binoculars will be available to borrow if needed. We’ll go even with light rain or snow, so be sure to dress for the weather. Open to all ages; under 18 with adult. FREE!

Wondrous Winter Walk

Wednesday, February 10 from 10-11:30 a.m.

Clayton Park, Upper Freehold

Wednesday, February 24 from 10-11:30 a.m.

Big Brook Park, Marlboro - Meet in the parking lot.

Toss on your winter gear and tag along with a Park System Naturalist as you explore the park in wintertime. Open to all ages; under 18 with adult. Please Note: Sturdy footwear recommended; trails may have inclines or tree roots to step over. FREE!

Cutting, Splitting and Hewing

Saturday, February 13 from 12-2:30 p.m.

Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel

See the farm staff prepare firewood and learn about the tools they use. Open to adults. FREE!

Winter Beach Walk

Tuesday, February 16 from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Fisherman's Cove Conservation Area, Manasquan

Take a guided walk with a Park System Naturalist along the beach while collecting and identifying some of the ocean’s natural treasures. Make sure you dress in warm clothing and bring something to carry shells. FREE!

To learn more about these Park System activities, please visit www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or call the Park System at 732-842-4000. For persons with hearing impairment, the Park System TTY/TDD number is 711. The Monmouth County Park System, created in 1960 by the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners, is Monmouth County’s Open Space, Parks, and Recreation agency.