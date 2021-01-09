Art from the Autism Community of Monmouth County

RED BANK, NJ - The Art Alliance presents works of Art from the Autism Community of Monmouth County. The exhibition will run from Saturday January 9 through Tuesday February 2nd, Tuesday – Friday, 12-4 PM, Saturday 12 – 8PM. Free of charge. A virtual opening will be held on January 9th at 6PM, and can be viewed through this zoom link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88288600305

The exhibition can be viewed in person in the gallery during Gallery hours. The exhibition is on view January 9th through February 2nd at the Art Alliance of Monmouth County, 33 Monmouth Street, Red Bank, NJ. People viewing the exhibition in person are required to wear masks and a maximum of eight people are permitted in the gallery at one time.

For more information, visit the Art Alliance website at www.artallianceofmonmouth.org, or visit or call the gallery during operating hours, (732) 842-9403.

Founded in 1978, the Art Alliance of Monmouth County is dedicated to promoting the advancement of the visual arts and providing exhibition, studio, and classroom space to local artists. New members are always welcome.

Membership in the Art Alliance is open to visual artists at any skill level and to art lovers. Membership fee is $50 per year ($40 if renewed by January 31), $25 for students with id. Benefits of membership include reduced entry fee for all exhibits ($5 per piece for up to 3 pieces for members; $10 per piece for non-members); affordable studio space; diverse classes and workshops; networking opportunities; the possibility of mounting an independent exhibit during the summer. In addition, the Art Alliance maintains a website, a bi-monthly newsletter, and a Facebook page.

Programming at the Art Alliance is made possible in part by Monmouth Arts through funding from the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders, and the New Jersey State Council on the arts.