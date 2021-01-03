Library Offers Coffee and Honeybees

MANALAPAN - A radio play, options to cable, the good and bad of coffee and the magic and importance on bees are all available at the Monmouth County Library this month, thanks to the library’s state-of-the-art technology, staff and local educators and talent.

Headlining history this month is noted historian Michael Adelberg, recognized as one of the foremost authorities on Monmouth County during the American Revolution, and author of several books on this area during the Revolutionary War.

Adelberg will present Rebellion before Revolution: Pre-war Tremors in Monmouth County on Thursday, Jan 21, at 7 p.m. in a program presented by the Monmouth County Historical Association and co-sponsored by the library.

Adelberg’s session will be conducted on Zoom and both registration and internet access are required to attend. Registration is on the library’s upcoming events list at www.Monmouthcountylib.org. Information will be e-mailed giving information on accessing the lecture.

Mike Haberland, associate professor and County Agent II with Rutgers Cooperative Extension, will present a program on bees, how their colonies are organized and the unique biology of the insect. That program will be presented at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, on Zoom, with registration on the library’s website under Upcoming Events.

Haberlund will also discuss the tools and work beekeepers must have in order to manage beehives.

The Hobbit, the 1930s book by J.R.R.Tolkien which still remains a favorite, will be the subject of a virtual radio play on Wednesday, Jan. 13 at 6:30 p.m., and will also be available for viewing through Sunday, Jan. 21.

Presented by Alex Dawsen, the radio play features Jane Smith, Michael Jarmus and Dawsen and the program also includes time for a question and answer period on zoom. Registration is on the Library’s Upcoming Events list.

Also featured January 7 at 10:30 a.m., will be a presentation by Arthur Ehrlich and Joel Iserson on alternatives to cable tv for those seeking to cut back on cable reception in their homes. As with all Zoom programs presented by the library, registration is necessary on the library’s Upcoming Events page on their website.

The Master Gardeners Virtual Helpline of gardening questions will be on Webex Thursday, Jan. 14 at 7 p.m.. featuring Diane Larson of the Rutgers Masters Gardeners of Monmouth County. Larson, who is the county horticulturist and coordinators for the Rutgers Gardeners, requests interested persons to e-mail questions in advance to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. so she can present comprehensive responses during the lecture.

Coffee. Good. Bad, indifferent or necessary will be presented Tuesday, Jan 19 at 11 a.m. with Family and Community Health Sciences Department Educator Sharese Porter, Ph.D, MPH, CHES, highlighting some of the research on the beverage as well as directions for making the perfect cup.

The Library’s online offerings also include information programs on Medicare, virtual book reviews for teenagers, a virtual escape room for teens, a teen trivia night and SAT math classes, book reviews, discussion groups and virtual concerts.

Information on all programs offered by the Monmouth County Library is available on heir website at www.monmouthCountyLib.org or visit the site at @MonCoLibrary.