Historian Michael Adelberg to Speak on Rebellion Before the American Revolution

MANALAPAN - Michael Adelberg, author, editor, novelist, essayist and scholar, will present Rebellion before Revolution: Pre-War Tremors in Monmouth County, on Thursday, Jan. 21, at 7 p.m. in a virtual presentation presented by the Monmouth County Historical Association and co-sponsored by the Monmouth County Library.

Adelberg’s presentation is part of the library’s Historically Speaking: A Virtual Lecture Series and will be conducted on Zoom. Registration and internet access are required to attend, and registration is available at the library’s Upcoming Events list at www.MonmouthCountyLib.org or @MonCoLibrary. Information on how to access the lecture will be e-mailed after registration.

Adelberg, who first became interested in Revolutionary War history while working at the Historical Sociation through grad school and reviewing documents in the Haskell Collection, is the author of The American Revolution in Monmouth County, and three other books, in addition to numerous essays on the Revolution for The Journal of Military of History, The Journal of the Early Republic, The Wilson Quarterly, and other scholarly journals. His research has been recognized by the New Jersey Historical Commission, the New Jersey Studies Academic Alliance, the David Library of the American Revolution, the public television program NJ Today, as well as numerou9s historical societies and the Monmouth County Board of Freeholders.

A resident of Virginia, Adelberg works on health policy in Washington, DC; and has gained popular attention for not only his historical works on the revolution, but fiction as well as health issues. Among his novels is The Razing of Tinton Falls, publishes in 2011. For further information on all the offerings by the Monmouth County Library through a variety of virtual presentations, visit the library’s website at www.MonmouthCountyLib.org and access its Upcoming Events page.