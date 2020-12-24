Guild of Creative Art presents the new “Art Galleries Online” Showcase: “Our December Holiday Show”

SHREWSBURY, NJ - Closing out our virtual 2020 exhibits, we are proud to announce the current “Art Galleries Online” Showcase: “Our December Holiday Show” featuring 46 works by 27 artists and photographers.

They are:

“A Turbulent Year” by Ernest Antholis of Middletown (Pastel)

“Flowers Ornaments” and “Macy’s Holiday” by Debora Bruno of Atlantic Highlands (Photography)

“Bottoms Up” and “Two Sodas, Please!” by Vicky Culver of Howell (Photo Collage and Photography)

“The Rendezvous” by Johanna Ericson of Atlantic Highlands (Acrylic)

“Winter’s Wonderland” by Mozelle Forman of Long Branch (Pastel)

“Poinsettia” and “Mrs. and Mrs.” by MaryAnn Goodwin of Neptune (Watercolor)

“Ice Storm” by Barbara Grena of Jackson (Pastel)

“Early Morning Fishing” and “Dramatic Sunset” by Katalin Luczay of Milford (Oil and Pastel)

“This Deer Cries for the World” and “The Sheep Who Follow the Lamb” by Pam Malone of Leonia (Oil on Canvas)

“The Answer Will Come” and “Wink Wink” by Annette Margulies of Long Branch (Acrylic)

“Riley and Friend” by Vince Matulewich of Morganville (Photography)

“Under the Boardwalk Down by the Subway” and “Brrrrrr!” by Randy Mayer of Atlantic Highlands (Watercolor)

”Bird Watcher” and “Snowy Doormat” by Dana McKay of Eatontown (Photography)

“Coffee Time” and “The Quick Way Home” by Patricia Meko of Belford (Oil on Board)

“Sense of Humor” and “Quiet Autumn) by Steven Meko of Belford (Photography)

“Leaves with Red Flowers” and “Cathedral Basilica of John the Baptist, Savannah” by Michael Menendez of Freehold (Photography)

“Anticipation!” by Christine O’Hagan of Ocean (Watercolor)

“Wine Bottle” and “Sad Flowers” by Michael Pardovich of Little Silver (Watercolor)

“Red Swan” and “Drift” by John Regan of Neptune

“White Christmas” and White Amaryllis” by Stephen Ravner of Freehold (Photography)

“Abstract #1” and Abstract #2” by Mark Reuter of Shrewsbury (Pen and Ink)

“Warm Celebration” and “Shining Season” by Ellen Rubinstein of Holmdel (Photography)

“A View from Leros Island” and “Energy of Light” by Harvey Rogosin of East Brunswick” (Pastel on Sanded Paper)

“We Can Do it Together” by Barbara Russo of Holmdel (Watercolor)

“Christmas Treasures” by Tracey Witter of Shrewsbury (Watercolor)

“Let it Snow” and “Peace Out 2020” by Patricia Zackman of Long Branch (Photography)

The Guild will be closed from December 23rd until January 5th 2021. View all of our virtual exhibits since April 2020 at guildofcreatieveart.org/ArtGalleriesOnline.

The Guild’s phone number is 732-741-1441; email address This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.