Atlantic Highlands Arts Council First Annual Juried Art Show

Dec. 17 Virtual opening

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - The Atlantic Highlands Arts Council (AHAC) is pleased to announce their inaugural annual juried exhibition - “Art in the Age of Covid.” Sixty-eight works encompassing sculpture, photography, painting, collage, textiles and video were selected by the judges. The work ranges from heart-wrenching and serious to humorous and light-hearted. A zoom opening is planned for Thursday, December 17th at 7:00 p.m. A live open house is planned for Saturday, January 9th from 11 - 7.

“We had a great response to our call. Submissions came in from New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Iowa,” said AHAC Board President Stephanie Ladiana. “We felt the theme was especially appropriate for this year and are pleased by the range of expressions we received. Clearly these artists have a lot to say, and it’s wonderful that we can show some of their work. If any of these pieces especially resonate with the public, then all the better. We’ll be showing pieces from established award winning artists, as well as a few innovative pieces from student artists.”

PHOTO: Plague Journal/Sheila Kramer

“Artists are lucky in a way because they’ve been able to actively process this pandemic through the act of creation. It’s a way they can deal with the intense anxiety caused by this traumatic experience that many people in the general public cannot. Artists are also accustomed to working alone in their studio, so being socially distant is not that foreign a concept to them.” says Show Manager Ellen Martin.

Other New Jersey artists have been brought in to augment the event. Artist Anthony Weirdeyeone, who has become quite the vegan cook, has been tapped to do the catering. Anthony has developed a menu of delicious vegan appetizers and finger food which he has brought to previous openings.

PHOTO: The Covid Moon and the Trinity/Katherine Philip

Two well qualified artists living in New Jersey were asked to be the judges for the exhibit.

Sheilagh Casey is a visual artist and writer. She has exhibited locally since 2008, winning a number of awards. She studied art history at Purchase College - SUNY and Rutgers. As a journalist, she began her career writing art reviews for Gannet Newspapers in Connecticut, and later became a general news editor and staff writer for The Two River Times. She has also worked as a graphic designer, and teacher of creative writing.

PHOTO: Virus Buddies/Margery Cohen

Jennifer Watson is a recipient of the NJ State Council on the Arts Painting Fellowship and has been included in solo and group exhibitions at Morgan Lehman Gallery, NY; Geoffrey Young Gallery, MA; Brian Morris Gallery, NY; The Noyes Museum of Art, NJ; ada Gallery, VA; Project for Empty Spaces, NJ; Trestle Gallery, NY; R. Jampol Project(s), NY; Exit Art, NY; CWOW, NJ; and more. Watson is included in the Spring Edition of ArtMaze Mag and her reviews and features have appeared in ARTnews magazine, Gannett Newspapers, The Star Ledger and The Huffington Post. Watson holds a degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and studied visual arts at Mason Gross School of the Arts. She resides in Long Branch, NJ, and works in Newark, NJ

PHOTO: A Return/Parvathi Kumar & Hema Bharadwaj

Please register for our virtual opening by copying this link into your browser:

https://bit.ly/2H0hY50 or by going to our website or facebook page.

The mission of the Atlantic Highlands Arts Council is to strengthen community through the arts. We are a 100% volunteer 501(c)3 non-profit organization that believes in the power of the arts to transform and enrich communities. Our primary function is to develop and execute events and arts related activities for the benefit of our community. The Atlantic Highlands Arts Council is located at 54 First Ave., Atlantic Highlands, NJ 07716, 732-291-1260