This Sunday Night in Your Home - Betsy Wolfe - A Pants Optional Holiday

LIVESTREAM PREMIERE

SPECIAL GUEST APPEARANCE BY JESSICA VOSK

Holmdel Theatre Company is proud to present the livestream premiere of the virtual concert BETSY WOLFE: A Pants Optional Holiday on Sunday, December 6th at 7 PM ET.

A Pants Optional Holiday is truly the state of the nation. This livestream will be sure to bring you cheer as we head into the holiday season.

Share some laughs and tears with Betsy as she performs Broadway favorites from her starring roles (Waitress, 35MM, The Last 5 Years) as well as bringing her own flair to hits “Waving Through a Window” and other unique holiday classics.

The show includes an exclusive first time collaboration with Jessica Vosk (Wicked). You won’t want to miss when two of Broadway’s best combine their quarantine bubbles to come “Together at Last”.

Online tickets only $20