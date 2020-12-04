Nancy Conley: Photo Encaustics

RED BANK, NJ - Nancy Conley, Software Engineer turned artist, is exhibiting her work in the windows of the Art Alliance of Monmouth County for the month of December. Conley’s work is based on photographs she takes that are digitally manipulated and often combined with other photos and processes, including encaustic, which is a hot wax process.

Conley’s work has been included in exhibitions in various galleries and virtual exhibitions, both national and international.

The main gallery space at Art Alliance features works by members on the theme 100 Square Inches are on display. You may take purchased works off the wall and take them home with you!

An Artists’ Reception will not be held. The exhibition is on view December 5 through January 5th, Tuesday – Friday, 12-4 PM, Saturday 12 – 8PM. Free of charge. Art Alliance of Monmouth County, 33 Monmouth Street, Red Bank, NJ.

For more information, visit the website at www.artallianceofmonmouth.org, or visit or call the gallery during operating hours, (732) 842-9403.

Founded in 1978, the Art Alliance of Monmouth County is dedicated to promoting the advancement of the visual arts and providing exhibition, studio, and classroom space to local artists. New members are always welcome.

Membership in the Art Alliance is open to visual artists at any skill level and to art lovers. Membership fee is $40 per year, $25 for students with id. Benefits of membership include reduced entry fee for all exhibits ($5 per piece for up to 3 pieces for members; $10 per piece for non-members); affordable studio space; diverse classes and workshops; networking opportunities; the possibility of mounting an independent exhibit during the summer. In addition, the Art Alliance maintains a website, a bi-monthly newsletter, and a Facebook page.

Programming at the Art Alliance is made possible in part by Monmouth Arts through funding from the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders, and the New Jersey State Council on the arts.