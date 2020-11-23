The Holiday Season Comes Alive at Monmouth County Library

MANALAPAN – The Monmouth County Library is bringing in December and the holiday season with gardens, chocolate and music, for fun and recreation, as well as book and film discussions, a touch of history and options for cable television for the serious-minded.

“I continue to congratulate the director and staff of the Monmouth County Library System,” said Freeholder Lillian Burry, the Freeholder liaison to the library commission. “Even in these difficult times and people searching for ways to stay healthy and safe, our library continues to provide the recreational and educational opportunities that help allay stress,” added Library Commission Chairman Frank Wells.

With libraries still on limited programs and options for indoor visitation, the staff has created numerous virtual programs available to all.

On Thursday, Dec. 3, at 3 p.m., Irene Wanat of the Rutgers Master Gardeners of Monmouth County, will present a program through an interactive virtual presentation, on how to create colorful foliage displays in the outdoor garden to ensure a variety of colors in each of the four seasons.

The Master Gardeners mission is to educate residents on the importance and enjoyment of gardening of all types and does so through numerous programs available through the library.

The Dec. 3 program will be conducted on Webex, and advance registration is required along with internet access. Visit the Library’s website at www.monmouthcountylib.org, go to Upcoming Events for registration information and receive an email explaining how to access this event.

A change of pace is offered on Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 11 .m. when Sharese Porter, PhD, senior program coordinator supervisor for Rutgers Cooperative Extension will conduct a seminar on Zoom exploring the health benefits of chocolate, ‘the food of the goods,’ and also highlight some of the history, current status and future of chocolate as a health food. A question and answer period will follow the talk, which is available by registering on Eventkeeper on the monmouthcountylib.org site.

Howell High School students will present “One Voice,” a virtual holiday concert on Friday, Dec. 11, at 7 p.m. The program will include a cappella music by students, comprising Rebel Remix, Reverb and Rebelation, a trio of award winning high school singers who have performed and been lauded in numerous venues. Clicking the link on the Monmouth County website will give you access to viewing the concert.

Joel Iserson and Arthur Ehrlich will present a program on options to cable tv on Wednesday. Dec.9 at 10:30 a.m., suggesting options for replacing cable packages within the home, and offering an understanding of options that concentrate on individual needs and interest. Registration for the Webex presentation is available at the Library’s Upcoming Events list at www.monmouthcountylib.org

Thursday, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m., local author Rick Geffken will present profiles of some of the people featured in “To Preserve and Protect,” the recently released book of the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office which highlights numerous historians in Monmouth County both living and deceased. Registration for this program is also available on the library’s Upcoming Events list.

The ever popular virtual book and movie discussions continue through December, with “The Last Treasure Hunt” featured and Dec. 15 and “Gold” featured on Dec. 15, both films for the family which will be under discussion. Both programs are at 2 p.m.

For book discussion, “Hymns of the Republic” will be discussed Dec. 10 at 10:30 a.m. and “Lady Clementine” on Dec. 15 at 6:45 p.m and Dec. 16 at 10:30 a.m.

To learn more about all of these programs and numerous others offered by the Monmouth County Library, visit www. Monmouthcountylib.org.