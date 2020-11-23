AH Arts Council Exhibit Features Textiles and Sound Systems

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - If you’ve noticed the gorgeous hand-made textiles and innovative sound system pieces in the windows of the Atlantic Highlands Arts Council, they are the handiwork of the two French Fix owners. French Fix is a creative union of two artists: Nathalie d’Iris and David Halbout. Nathalie is a textile artist: “My main fascination lies within the manipulation of fibers and textiles as an expressive art form. Taking nature as my inspiration I explore long-term interests in texture, color, layering and process to create contemplative and ethereal artworks.”

PHOTO: The work of Nathalie d’Iris is exhibited in the windows of the Atlantic Highlands Arts Council on First Avenue.

In her work, she concentrates on natural fibers: wool, linen, silk, mohair, alpaca and angora. She finds her inspiration in flowers and grows her own natural dyes in her organic garden in Red Bank, NJ. In her craft, Nathalie preserves the original techniques: crocheting, knitting and wool felting. She is is working on her MFA in textile preservation at the Fashion Institute of Technology in NYC.

PHOTO: David's interpretation of a sound console from the 60's where functional furniture was embedded with sound. His version includes the latest technology: Streaming compatible Apple Play, Bluetooth, and three other inputs: Phono, CD, and TV.m. The sound is powerful with 2 speakers of 50W each in the front and a built-in subwoofer of 100W for deep bass. It is very simple to use with only two control knobs, one for the sources, the other one for the volume. It is made from painted wood and the front is solid Padauk, the stand is painted metal with a shelf to store vinyl or CD players. David built the piece from scratch.

David Halbout is a furniture designer and maker with a passion for sustainability. Before founding his furniture business, David was a sound engineer specialized in creating sound systems in Paris, France. In the window exhibition, he gives vintage pieces a new life with advanced technology and turns them into Bluetooth speakers. Inspired by the vintage sound systems, David created a versatile piece that is invaluable for entertainment: it is a flexible sound system with HD streaming, phono input, CD and TV capabilities.

PHOTO: A hand-crocheted cardigan from Italian linen. This piece took approximately 35 - 40 hours to create.

Natasha and David met Stephanie Ladiana, the President of the Atlantic Highlands Arts Council a couple of summers ago at the Red Bank farmer's market, where they had a little stand showing their work. When they learned that the windows at the AHAC were for rent, they immediately felt that it would be a perfect opportunity for them to have a pop-up shop showcasing their work.

The Atlantic Highlands Arts Council is located at 54 First Street in the Atlantic Highlands, NJ, 732-291-1260. The windows can be viewed anytime day or night. The Arts Council is open Tue 3 p.m. -6 p.m., Wed 4 p.m. - 6 p.m., Th 1 p.m. -6 p.m., Fri and Saturday 1 p.m. - 7 p.m. and Sunday Sun 11a.m. - 3 p.m.

The exhibit will run through December 15th.