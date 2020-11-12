Potpourri II at Oyster Point Hotel Offers Unique Art Works

Potpourri II, the Oyster Point Hotel's year-end marketplace exhibit, will open Friday, November 20 at 6 p.m. The exhibit will include unique work from six New Jersey artists - Jessica Berliner, Ericka Bruno, José Arvelo Delgado, Dawn DiCicco, Jordan Robinson and Gwenn Seemel.

PHOTO: "Junk Food" pocket square by Jessica Berliner

Work for the exhibit has been selected by Kevin Barry, the V.P. and Operations Manager of the Oyster Point Hotel and Ellen Martin, the Hotel's curator. The pieces include bow ties, pocket squares and acrylic pours from Berliner; small paintings from Bruno, DiCicco and Seemel; a new line of purses and totes from Robinson, and new work from Delgado. Delgado's unique "mini-valets" are made from reclaimed wood and found objects.

PHOTO: Mini-valet by José Arvelo Delgado

The Oyster Point is fully compliant with CDC Covid-19 guidelines. Masks will be required and temperatures will be taken at the door. To avoid crowding, this will be a timed and ticketed event. Entries are at 6 p.m; 6:30, 7 and 7:30. Please use this link to obtain your free ticket: https://bit.ly/3loQ15L

The Oyster Point Hotel is located at 146 Bodman Place, Red Bank, NJ. There is free parking. After the opening, the exhibit will always be open and will close on Monday, January 4th 2021. Everyone is cordially invited to attend.