Alice Ripley - Songs Under An Evening Sky - Livestream Premiere

Monday Nov 16th, 2020 at 7:00 PM

HOLMDEL, NJ - Sit back, relax and join Tony Award Winner Alice Ripley for a moonlit evening from the comfort of your own home. Holmdel Theatre Company proudly presents the first ever livestream premiere of its acclaimed Broadway at the Barn series in association with BroadwayWorld.com!

"Songs Under An Evening Sky" will treat you to a night of fabulous music and magical storytelling filmed outside HTC's Duncan Smith Theater. The musical theatre legend and vocal powerhouse will perform a variety of soaring melodies and smooth, powerful lyrics by your favorite songwriters.

We are delighted to bring you this intimate, outdoor event filmed on October 24th in front of a live, socially distanced audience.

The night also includes a bonus exclusive acoustic set of Alice's original songs performed inside the theater.

Online tickets only $20



