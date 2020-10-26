Don Bradford: Master Potter

RED BANK, NJ - Don Bradford, master potter from Long Branch, is exhibiting his work in the windows of the Art Alliance of Monmouth County for the month of November. The main body of Bradford’s work has been functional pottery with both production and one-of-a-kind pieces that derive their uniqueness from highly decorative glaze decoration. He has also devoted time to ceramic sculpture, raku, and pit/barrel firing and has developed styles in each. His work is characterized by meticulous attention to detail and ultimate craftsmanship.

Until recently, Bradford was a ceramic instructor at Rockland Center for the Arts, West Nyack, NY and at Thompson Park Creative Arts Center, Lincroft, NJ. For thirty years he was an artist in the classroom for Project Impact, Arts in Education Foundation, traveling throughout New Jersey bringing lectures, demonstrations, and hands-on workshops to both students and teachers. He has also served as an adjunct professor at St. Thomas Aquinas Collect in Sparkill, NY.

Bradford’s work has been included in shows at the New Jersey State Museum, The Zimmerli Museum at Rutgers University, The Bergen Museum, and the Morris Museum. He has sold his work at craft shows throughout the northeast.

The main gallery space at Art Alliance features work by Art Alliance members on the themes As You Like It and Paradise Lost.

PHOTO: Don Bradford, Bowl, 2019, 12 inches wide, Clay, Photo by Don Bradford, 2019.

An Artists’ Reception will not be held. The exhibition is on view November 7 through December 2nd, Tuesday – Friday, 12-4 PM, Saturday 12 – 8PM. Free of charge. Art Alliance of Monmouth County, 33 Monmouth Street, Red Bank, NJ.

For more information, visit the website at www.artallianceofmonmouth.org, or visit or call the gallery during operating hours, (732) 842-9403.

Founded in 1978, the Art Alliance of Monmouth County is dedicated to promoting the advancement of the visual arts and providing exhibition, studio, and classroom space to local artists. New members are always welcome.

Membership in the Art Alliance is open to visual artists at any skill level and to art lovers. Membership fee is $40 per year, $25 for students with id. Benefits of membership include reduced entry fee for all exhibits ($5 per piece for up to 3 pieces for members; $10 per piece for non-members); affordable studio space; diverse classes and workshops; networking opportunities; the possibility of mounting an independent exhibit during the summer. In addition, the Art Alliance maintains a website, a bi-monthly newsletter, and a Facebook page.

Programming at the Art Alliance is made possible in part by Monmouth Arts through funding from the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders, and the New Jersey State Council on the arts.

Photography Captions

Don Bradford, Early Morning Coffee, 2019, 19 inches in height, Clay, Photo by Don Bradford, 2019.