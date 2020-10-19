MC Park System to Host Figurative Exhibit

LINCROFT — From 5-7 p.m. on Friday, October 23, the Monmouth County Park System is hosting an opening reception for its Figurative Exhibit. Held in the gallery at the Thompson Park Creative Arts Center, Lincroft, this show features works by local artists that portray images of people in an array of mediums.

Featured artists are:

Elaine Shor – Guest Judge

Michael V. Pascucci

Mary O’Malley-Joyce

Marie Maber

Rosemary Venter

Nancie Gunkelman

J. Marion Simmons

Mary Klawetter

Gail Kolflat

Konstantin Zingerman

MaryAnn Goodwin

Richard Rappleyea

Nora Thomson

Sandy Taylor

Jeanne Power

Robert Stetz

Yao-Chung Tsao

Michele Rath

Carol Magnatta

Maryanne Mezzacappa

Kenneth Witkowski

The exhibit is open from 12-4 p.m., Wednesday-Saturday, October 24-November 13. Admission and parking are free. Please visit the Creative Arts Center Office for admittance. Limited occupancy; masks mandatory.

In addition to hosting art exhibits, the Thompson Park Creative Arts Center offers a variety of fine art and craft classes suitable for all levels in drawing; acrylic, oil and watercolor painting; jewelry making; knitting; basket weaving; photography; and hand-building, raku and wheel-throwing pottery. Pick up the latest issue of the Park System’s Parks & Programs Guide for a full listing of upcoming offerings.

To learn more about the Figurative Exhibit, the Creative Arts Center, or the Park System, please visit www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or call 732-842-4000. For persons with hearing impairment, the Park System TTY/TDD number is 711. The Monmouth County Park System, created in 1960 by the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders, is Monmouth County’s Open Space, Parks, and Recreation agency.