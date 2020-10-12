Library Offers Lecture in Song

MANALAPAN – Pianist, singer and lecturer Fred Miller will host a virtual lecture on Thursday, Oct. 22, featuring the music of Rodgers and Hammerstein.

The lecture will premier at 7 p.m. and is available for viewing on the Monmouth County Library website at www.monmouthcountylib.org.

Miller will perform the songs of the music duo and share biographical and historical insight in the lives and times during his lecture-in-song performance.

Miller has performed in the fields of opera, comedy, classical piano as well as chamber music and has been active in the industry for several decades.

The link on the Monmouth County library website will be available at 6:50 p.m. to all those who visit the site and click on Miller’s name.

For further information on this and all programs offered both in the libraries in the Monmouth County Library system and virtually, visit www.monmouthcountylib.org.