New Book: Stories of Slavery in New Jersey

FARMINGDALE, NJ - I'm pleased to announce The History Press publication of Stories of Slavery in New Jersey. Readers will be fascinated and probably surprised to learn that New Jersey was, in 1866, the last northern state to abolish slavery. Why? Among other reasons:

Slavery was “baked into” New Jersey from its very beginnings. In the 1664-65 Concession and Agreement of the Lords Proprietors of the Province of New Caesarea, or New Jersey, Lord John Berkeley and Sir George Carteret granted prospective colonists 75 acres of land “for every weaker servant, or slave, male or female, exceeding the age of fourteen years, which any one shall send or carry, arriving there.” Meant to jump start a new agricultural community, this provision of one of New Jersey’s founding documents nonetheless made chattel slavery foundational.

