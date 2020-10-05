Sandy Hook's Lost Highland Beach Resort Presentation Oct. 19

VIRTUAL EVENT: Monday, October 19, 7:00 pm

"Sandy Hook's Lost Highland Beach Resort" presented by Susan Sandlass Gardiner

MIDDLETOWN, NJ - The Middletown Township Historical Society hosts Susan Sandlass Gardiner as she presents on her upcoming book, "Sandy Hook's Lost Highland Beach Resort." Built by William Sandlass during the Golden Age of the Jersey Shore, the Highland Beach resort was an iconic landmark for more than seven decades. Meet the characters who shaped the land and had the vision for a storied resort wiped away by time, technology, and politics.

Susan Gardiner, granddaughter of William Sandlass, is a co-founder of the Jersey Coast Heritage Museum established in 2016. The non-profit strives to create awareness of the history of Highland Beach excursion resort as a vital legacy of the Jersey Shore. Susan grew up in Sea Bright, New Jersey and moved to Washington, D.C. in 1965. For over twenty-five years she was active in Bilingual Community and Media Relations in the Montgomery County Public School System. As a community activist, she was awarded the Distinguished Service to Public Education by Montgomery County Board of Education in 2014. Her award-winning photography and experience as a documentarian continue to enrich her pursuits. She lives with her husband Gary in Montgomery Village, Maryland.

The event is free to attend, but requires registration at https://www.MiddletownNJHistory.org. After you complete the brief registration form, you will receive an email that includes a link to the virtual event. Just click that link on October 19 a few minutes before 7:00 pm, enter the Password that will also be provided within your registration email, and you'll be welcomed into our event! You may be asked to download a Zoom application, if you don't already have it installed. You will watch the presentation on your screen, and can listen either through your device or your phone (instructions will be provided).