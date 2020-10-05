Regina Guarino’s Contemporary Old Masters

RED BANK, NJ - Regina Guarino’s technique of oil painting reflects the classic style of the 17th and 18th Century Old Masters while illustrating contemporary images. Born in New York City, she studied Art and Design at Parsons School of Design and at FIT before earning a Masters in Education at Fordham University. She then embarked on a successful career as a designer for Navel Architects Gibbs and Cox and as a teacher at both Brookdale College and Monmouth University, Regina Guarino began painting in the studio of Portrait Artist Scott Nickerson. She has also studied with artists Steven Assael, Max Ginsburg, Cheryl Griesbach and Mario Robinson.

Regina is a member of The Portrait Society of America, Allied Artists of America and is a member of The Salmagundi Club in New York City.

She is represented by Gallery Jupiter of Little Silver, New Jersey.

PHOTO: Orchids, 2019, 18 x 24 inches, oil, photo by Regina Guarino.

In the main gallery space at Art Alliance, Guarino will jury work on the themes A Room with a View and Quiet. The exhibition is on view Saturday Oct 3rd – Tuesday Nov 3rd, Tuesday – Saturday, 12-4 PM. Free of charge. Art Alliance of Monmouth County, 33 Monmouth Street, Red Bank, NJ.

Exhibitions at the Art Alliance change monthly. Six exhibitions a year are for members of the Art Alliance only. Three exhibitions, including the upcoming 28th Annual Juried Exhibition, are open to members and non-members. Every January, the Art Alliance hosts an invitational show, featuring work by notable area artists. During the summer months, the programming is open to artists selected by the Art Alliance’s curators who undertake their own shows.

Membership in the Art Alliance is open to visual artists at any skill level and to art lovers. Membership fee is $40 per year; $25 for students age 25 and under with ID. Benefits of membership include reduced entry fee for all exhibits ($5 per piece for up to 3 pieces for members; $10 per piece for non-members); affordable studio space; diverse classes and workshops; networking opportunities; the possibility of mounting an independent exhibit during the summer. In addition, the Art Alliance maintains a website, a bi-monthly newsletter, and a Facebook page.