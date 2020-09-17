Live Music at Water Witch in Highlands

Outdoor Performances this Weekend, Weather Permitting

Saturday, September 19, 2020

11am-2pm

Guitarist, Joseph Frame

Joe Frame’s wide- reaching repertoire frequently draws from the music of the late Brazilian master Antonio Carlos Jobim, whose sophisticated rhythms, memorable melodies, and lush jazz harmonies created that musical genre now known as bossa nova. His meticulously developed arrangements, which emphasize the harmonic content of each piece he performs, are the result of his studies with legendary acoustic jazz guitarists Charlie Byrd and Gene Bertoncini. He also performs original pieces which meld the influences of his various musical interests: Brazilian, Classical, Gypsy-Jazz, and the Great American Songbook.

Greg Berger Jazz Duo, with Mike Hogan

Sunday, September 20, 2020

12pm-2pm

Keyboardist/Vocalist/Harmonica player Greg Berger is a graduate of world renowned Berklee College of Music in Boston. He is Be Sharp Music & Entertainments owner, musical director, engineer, & chief music Instructor.

He excels in jazz, but is equally adept at all styles of music. Greg has performed with Kevin Eubanks (Tonight Show band), has appeared on national TV's MGM Studios Star Search. He has worked with Joan Osborne, Allen Stone, Schuyler Deal, Dean Brown, and Jose Feliciano. When he was very young Greg performed with Gary Lewis, Mary Wells, The Del-Vikings, Del Shannon, and many more.

Mike Hogan is a Graduate of Berklee College of Music in Boston.

Toured with Regina Belle, The Manhattans, The JB horns, played various local theatre productions as well as jazz and commercial performances.







Water Witch Cafe is located at:

67 Waterwitch Ave Highlands, NJ 07732

(732) 204-2468