A Virtual Performance of Shakespeare's The Tempest Over 5 Nights

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - The Stone Church Players (SCP), in collaboration with the Atlantic Highlands Arts Council (AHAC), will present this timeless play over five nights in September. Filmed in the historic cemetery of the All Saints’ Memorial Church (aka the Stone Church), eleven actors will lead us through a world of magic, romance and betrayal. You will meet the director, filmmakers, and cast and have a chance to chat with them throughout the week
In addition, we will present a lecture on the Tempest. The Tempest virtual lecture with Brandon Horner prepares you for the performance and is held Wednesday, September 16th at 7PM. (Registration here)
The week after the play, we will offer a Teen Acting Workshop with Christopher Sieber to 20 lucky middle school and high school students on Wednesday, September 30th. Chris has a long and rich acting history including his two Tony nominated roles in Spamalot and Shrek the Musical as well as starring roles in Beauty and the Beast, Matilda, Chicago, The Prom, and Company. (Registration here)
Please join us for this unique telling of a wild tale of sorcerers, spirits and love. The five acts by the Stone Church Players will be presented over five nights from September 21st through the 25th. We will present the play virtually starting at 7:30pm each night.
The cost of The Lecture, The Play and The Workshop is FREE. Registration is required.We will provide digital copies of the script prior to each Act release.