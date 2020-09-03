History of U.S. Presidential Elections & New Jersey's Role presented by Brian Armstrong

VIRTUAL EVENT: Monday, September 21, 7:00 pm

MIDDLETOWN, NJ - The Middletown Township Historical Society hosts Brian Armstrong as he presents on the "History of US Presidential Elections and New Jersey's Role." Mr. Armstrong, a frequent speaker for the Society, will review all of the elections and highlight their significance, with emphasis on the role New Jersey played in them.

Brian Armstrong is an independent historian, researcher, and author. A native of New Jersey and current resident of Mount Laurel, Armstrong was president of the South River Historical & Preservation Society for ten years and is now the vice-president, Central Region, for the League of Historical Societies of New Jersey. In 2015, he co-wrote South River, and in 2019 he authored The Franklin Park Tragedy. In 2021, he will publish The History Lover's Guide to Bar Harbor, Maine.

The event is free to attend, but requires registration at https://www.MiddletownNJHistory.org. After you complete the brief registration form, you will receive an email that includes a link to the virtual event. Just click that link on September 21 a few minutes before 7:00 pm, enter the Password that will also be provided within your registration email, and you'll be welcomed into our event! You may be asked to download a Zoom application, if you don't already have it installed. You will watch the presentation on your screen, and can listen either through your device or your phone (instructions will be provided).