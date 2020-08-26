WPC Concert Will Celebrate the Power of Music in Troubled Times

MIDDLETOWN, NJ - Nothing beats music to lift the spirits, especially during this challenging Covid 19 pandemic. Westminster Church will rise to the occasion on September 12th from 4 to 6 pm, by hosting a special free concert on its Great Lawn as a musical gift to the community.

The Faith, Hope, and Music Concert will feature an opening set by The Good News Band led by Carl and Laurie Gentry with BethAnne Clayton's son Paulie Reinhold, Ben Figuly, and Billy Pisciotta. The event headliner will be The Next Generation of Soul 12-Piece Christian band that rocked the Great Lawn at last year's FH&M Festival.

It's a bring your own chair and food affair (and pop up tent if you’d like!). No vendors, no bake sales, no organized activities. Nothing except incredible music to celebrate your faith and being alive and together as responsibly and properly socially distanced Brothers and Sisters in Christ!

According to WPC Director of Music Erika Sayar, “Music has become an important bridge between Westminster Church and the community. Our Music Ministry now offers a full-scale range of free program offerings from the popular Crossroads Café coffeehouses, to virtuoso performer recitals, to the Summer Service Soloist Series, to our annual Faith, Hope, and Music Festival.”

Sayar noted that “This year, more than ever, we felt a need to celebrate the powerful combination of faith, hope, and music. But we also knew we had to downsize and shorten the event and decided to focus only on the amazing music and performers who will be joining us this year for two hours.”

There’s plenty of parking available on the Westminster Church campus grounds and seating is on-the-lawn casual so be sure to bring your own chair or blanket! For more information and event updates check out the event’s Facebook Page or visit the WPC web site at www.wpcmiddletown.org