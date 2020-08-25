Oyster Point of View Art Exhibit

Oyster Point of View
August 22 – September 20, 2020
Meet the Artists Sunday, September 13, 4:00 – 6:00 pm at the Oyster Point Hotel, 146 Bodman Place, Red Bank
Featuring Exhibiting Members of the Guild of Creative Art
Marilyn Baldi, Tinton Falls, photography; Barbara John Calvo, Oceanport, watercolor; Lucy Campanella, Shrewsbury, acrylic; Marino Cirillo, Red Bank, photography; Vicky Culver, Howell, photo collage; Ben DeMarco, Chester, laminated photography; Marilyn Fahrer, Marlboro , acrylic; Frank Gelormini, Eatontown, Polaroid; MaryAnn Goodwin, Middletown, watercolor; Guido Guazzoni, Wayside, oil; George Hess, Red Bank, oil; David Levy, Shrewsbury, acrylic; Annette Margulies, Long Branch, acrylic; Valerie Morone, Brick, oil; Joan Myers, Long Branch, photography; David Ramirez, Aberdeen; oil; Mark Reuter, Shrewsbury, pen & ink on Canvas; Barbara Russo, Middletown; collage; Mark Schwartz, Wayside, photography; MaryLou Shipman, Ocean Grove, watercolor; Peter Smejkal, Berkley Heights, photography; Yelena Snovsky, Morganville, oil; Jackie St. Angel, Middletown, watercolor; Robert Stetz, Farmingdale, watercolor; Leona Tenebruso-Shultes, Lincroft, acrylic; and Nicole Vilardo, Rutherford, acrylic.
Atlantic Sunrise, George Hess, acrylic
Visit www.guildofcreativeart.org to view past, current and future Art Galleries Online” Exhibits
Reflection, Cirillo Marino, Photography
Guild of Creative Art, 620 Broad Street, Shrewsbury NJ 07702
Contact Vicky Culver 732-741-1441 email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. www.guildofcreativeart.org