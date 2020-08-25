Oyster Point of View Art Exhibit

Oyster Point of View

August 22 – September 20, 2020

Meet the Artists Sunday, September 13, 4:00 – 6:00 pm at the Oyster Point Hotel, 146 Bodman Place, Red Bank

Featuring Exhibiting Members of the Guild of Creative Art

Marilyn Baldi, Tinton Falls, photography; Barbara John Calvo, Oceanport, watercolor; Lucy Campanella, Shrewsbury, acrylic; Marino Cirillo, Red Bank, photography; Vicky Culver, Howell, photo collage; Ben DeMarco, Chester, laminated photography; Marilyn Fahrer, Marlboro , acrylic; Frank Gelormini, Eatontown, Polaroid; MaryAnn Goodwin, Middletown, watercolor; Guido Guazzoni, Wayside, oil; George Hess, Red Bank, oil; David Levy, Shrewsbury, acrylic; Annette Margulies, Long Branch, acrylic; Valerie Morone, Brick, oil; Joan Myers, Long Branch, photography; David Ramirez, Aberdeen; oil; Mark Reuter, Shrewsbury, pen & ink on Canvas; Barbara Russo, Middletown; collage; Mark Schwartz, Wayside, photography; MaryLou Shipman, Ocean Grove, watercolor; Peter Smejkal, Berkley Heights, photography; Yelena Snovsky, Morganville, oil; Jackie St. Angel, Middletown, watercolor; Robert Stetz, Farmingdale, watercolor; Leona Tenebruso-Shultes, Lincroft, acrylic; and Nicole Vilardo, Rutherford, acrylic.

Atlantic Sunrise, George Hess, acrylic

Visit www.guildofcreativeart.org to view past, current and future Art Galleries Online” Exhibits

Reflection, Cirillo Marino, Photography

Guild of Creative Art, 620 Broad Street, Shrewsbury NJ 07702

Contact Vicky Culver 732-741-1441 email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. www.guildofcreativeart.org