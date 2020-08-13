‘Keep Jersey Arts Alive’ Campaign Urges Support for the Arts as Pandemic Forces Continued Closures

Digital campaign highlights the arts’ $662M impact on state’s economy, fueling 22,000 jobs and serving 1.1M students

BURLINGTON, N.J. – The ArtPride New Jersey Foundation has partnered with the New Jersey State Council on the Arts on “Keep Jersey Arts Alive,” a digital campaign to build support for keeping the state’s arts institutions afloat. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, theaters, museums, galleries, performing arts centers, dance studios and other groups have already lost over $30 million in revenue. New Jersey residents are urged to voice their ongoing support for the arts at KeepJerseyArtsAlive.org.

The campaign website offers state- and county-wide arts impact data to illustrate how the arts affect every corner of the state – including generating $662 million for New Jersey’s economy. According to the site, New Jersey’s nonprofit arts sector brings 8.3 million people to its downtowns and fuels 22,000 jobs. The arts are also a critical component to education, providing essential skills to 1.1 million students statewide. Campaign organizers aim to heighten public awareness around the industry’s importance as New Jersey faces continued economic hardship.

“Arts workers and organizations are valued members of the New Jersey family, and their recovery from the impact of COVID-19 is essential to our shared future in the Garden State,” said New Jersey Secretary of State Tahesha Way, Esq. “New Jersey's arts sector and artists enrich our lives and communities, and I’m thrilled that the Keep Jersey Arts Alive initiative will celebrate our arts industry.”

Two rounds of federal CARES Act funding, which reached arts and humanities organizations throughout the state in May and July 2020, totaled $900,000 to cover personnel and facilities costs. ArtPride has also created an active COVID-19 resources page for artists and arts organizations, which includes various grant opportunities.

The state routinely supports the arts through competitive grants awarded by the State Arts Council (nearly $16 million in 2019), funded via a portion of New Jersey’s hotel/motel occupancy fee.

The campaign’s latest video discusses how New Jersey’s creative community is working to improve health and well-being during the coronavirus pandemic by creating activities for children, making protective wear for frontline workers, and collaborating with partners to address food security.

“A comprehensive recovery is one that positions the arts industry to endure this crisis and continue to provide opportunities for safe and meaningful connection for New Jersey communities, families and individuals,” said Allison Tratner, executive director of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. “From economic revitalization and jobs, to fostering dialogue and unity in the face of issues of social injustice, the arts are a critical tool for action and change as our state works to rebuild.”

Adam Perle, president and CEO of the ArtPride New Jersey Foundation, added: “The arts contribute greatly to our communities, and, while most physical doors are still closed, cultural groups continue to find creative ways to keep our minds and bodies strong. We look forward to when we can all gather safely, but, until then, we must work together to keep Jersey arts alive.”

For more information and to remind legislators about the economic importance of the arts, visit KeepJerseyArtsAlive.org.