Nineteenth Century Photographers of Monmouth County

VIRTUAL EVENT: Monday, August 17, 7:00 pm

MIDDLETOWN, NJ - The Middletown Township Historical Society hosts Gary D. Saretzky as he presents "Nineteenth Century Photographers of Monmouth County." Of the approximately 3,000 different photographers who were active in New Jersey before 1900, a number lived or worked in Monmouth County. Mr. Saretzky will profile these pioneers and discuss them within the larger context of New Jersey photography in the nineteenth century. These photographers documented the people and places of their times but, in addition, their individual histories provide insight into social conditions of their era. Among the photographers to be discussed are John Roth (Freehold), Gustavus Pach (Long Branch), Edward Taylor (Middletown), and Charles R.D. Foxwell (Red Bank).

Gary D. Saretzky, archivist and photographer, worked as an archivist for more than fifty years at the State Historical Society of Wisconsin, Educational Testing Service, and the Monmouth County Archives, where he was County Archivist from 1994 until 2019. Saretzky has also taught the history of photography at Mercer County Community College, and served as coordinator of the Public History Internship Program for the Rutgers University History Department. He has published more than 100 articles and reviews on the history of photography, photographic conservation, and other topics.

The event is free to attend, but requires registration at www.middletownnjhistory.org/. After you complete the brief registration form, you will receive an email that includes a link to the virtual event. Just click that link on August 17 a few minutes before 7:00 pm, enter the Password that will also be provided within your registration email, and you'll be welcomed into our event! You may be asked to download a Zoom application, if you don't already have it installed. You will watch the presentation on your screen, and can listen either through your device or your phone (instructions will be provided).