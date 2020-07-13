Artwork of Andrew Pawlan and Gary Steven Groves in Atlantic Highlands Windows

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - The current window exhibitions at the Atlantic Highlands Arts Council are a study in contrasting mediums. Andrew Pawlan creates intricate hand beaded art objects while Gary Steven Groves is an abstract painter. “The windows at the AHAC are a wonderful exhibition space for artists - especially now - because they are lighted all the time and on a busy street. You can see them anytime,” says Board Member Ellen Martin who is developing exhibitions for the windows.

Andrew’s pieces usually start as found or store-bought objects. A lot of thought goes into finding just the right object to achieve his objective. He holds a B.A. in Art and Architecture from the University of Illinois and has been showing his work in group exhibits regularly since 1974. Notable venues include the Museum of American Folk Art in New York City, the Museum of Contemporary Crafts also in New York City, and the Rizzoli bookstore in Chicago, Ill. More recently and closer to home, Andrew has shown at the Parlor Gallery in Asbury Park regularly from 2008 to the present. In 2017, he was one half of a two-man exhibit at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in Middletown, NJ. He also has experience as an art teacher at the Stewart County Day School in Princeton and as a design instructor at Columbia College in Chicago, IL.

IMAGE: Looking For Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe. Mixed media 9x8x4d $900

“Irony and whimsy dominate my art. Resurfacing found objects is a way for me to express dichotomies like inner-meaning versus outer-meaning, façade versus core, child play versus grown-up despair. Using glass seed beads that are both translucent and iridescent accentuates the play of light on the object and gives the pieces the richness one usually finds in tapestries and mosaics. Gluing one bead at a time on an object satisfies my obsessive nature and gives each piece a power,” says Andrew.

IMAGE: Oasis #2 Acrylic on Artist Board by Gary Steven Groves - 36 by 36 inches - $800

Gary Steven Groves graduated from the San Francisco Art Institute with a BFA in Photography in 1984. He is an art dealer, photographer and painter. His current “Oasis” series is concerned with environmental issues. “With painting, I like the idea of experiencing the art process longer term. It feels special to me, having one original that you can work with and decide to make changes, as opposed to the click of a shutter (but that’s also exciting). The craft of painting with its long history of twists and turns from its beginning and the change of meanings and its interpretations throughout the centuries is very appealing to me. I’m sorry I did not pick up painting in my youth, I have a lot of time to make up,” says Gary about why he paints.

Stephanie Ladiana, the President of the Atlantic Highlands Arts Council (AHAC) Board is thrilled that the window exhibitions have been such a success, “Lisa Bagwell was our previous window exhibitor and we were happy to sell over $1500 of her work. That’s really important to us especially in these challenging times for artists and non-profit art organizations,” said Stephanie.

This exciting window exhibition will be up until August 1st, 2020. Please don’t miss it. The Atlantic Highlands Art Council is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit located at 54 1st Ave, Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey 07716, USA. The mission of The Atlantic Highlands Arts Council is to strengthen community through the arts.